Garth Brooks, 5 Millionth Fans ... You Get a Car, You Get a Car

11 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Garth Brooks is nothing if not ridiculously generous ... he surprised a husband/wife who became the 5 millionth fans to take in his world tour with not one, but 2 cars. Sources at the arena tell us the couple scored a Lexus SUV and a Nissan truck before Friday's Edmonton, Alberta concert.

