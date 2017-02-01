From one-hit wonder to homeless

From one-hit wonder to homeless

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Fifteen years ago, Clark Anderson was the lead singer of a European band called Safri Duo with a number one hit in 26 different countries. Today, he is homeless and sings on the streets of downtown Wilmington, NC, trying to earn enough money to have a roof over his head at night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) 7 hr MBTN 9
The Backwards Rapper Jan 30 Mike 3
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Jan 25 lolodlololol 6,190
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News T.I. Breaks Code Of Silence? Tupac Vs. B.I.G, W... (Apr '08) Jan 21 Lulo 177
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jan 19 InkedNat 225
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC