Friday Box Office: 'The LEGO Batman Movie' Holds Off Newcomers

Despite some competition from the likes of Ice Cube in Fist Fight and Matt Damon in The Great Wall , The LEGO Batman Movie will not be suffering from the second-frame blues. On Friday, the animated comedy, a spin-off of the tremendously popular The LEGO Movie , took the top spot once again after winning out last weekend over Fifty Shades Darker and John Wick: Chapter 2 .

