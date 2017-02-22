Fort Worth's T-Ryde On Building a Name in Outlaw Rap Alongside Struggle Jennings
Ryde's upcoming EP, Cloudburst , consists of songs he wrote in jail, beating out a rhythm on the table and snapping his fingers. T-Ryde, whose real name is Jerry Hammons II, writes his own lyrics in a style he refers to as underground, double-time rap, and his music left quite an impression on Jennings.
