"Fist Fight" Stars Ice Cube - And Don't Call It Tracy Morgan's "Comeback"
Starring in Fist Fight isn't the first time Ice Cube has thrown a few punches in a movie. From the his first film appearances in Boyz in the Hood and Friday to his behind the scenes role telling N.W.A's story in Straight Outta Compton , the West Coast icon has shown he's ready for another battle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|18 hr
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC