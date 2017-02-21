FarmIreland.ie links up with 'Rare Breed' for its new series

FarmIreland.ie - Ireland's leading digital agricultural news portal from INM - has announced its sponsorship of Rare Breed on TV3, 3e and be3. RARE DEAL: Sharon Ledwidge, TV3 group brands partnerships manager, Margaret Donnelly, editor of FarmIreland.ie, Sarah Geoghegan, Virgin Media Solutions brand executive, and Geoff Lyons, commercial director of Independent News and Media when it was announced that FarmIreland.ie were to sponsor the programme 'Rare Breed'.

