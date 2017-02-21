FarmIreland.ie links up with 'Rare Breed' for its new series
FarmIreland.ie - Ireland's leading digital agricultural news portal from INM - has announced its sponsorship of Rare Breed on TV3, 3e and be3. RARE DEAL: Sharon Ledwidge, TV3 group brands partnerships manager, Margaret Donnelly, editor of FarmIreland.ie, Sarah Geoghegan, Virgin Media Solutions brand executive, and Geoff Lyons, commercial director of Independent News and Media when it was announced that FarmIreland.ie were to sponsor the programme 'Rare Breed'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Sat
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC