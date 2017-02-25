Fans throwing shade after Eminem was named headliner at Reading and Leeds fest
The rapper is joining Kasabian and Muse as the headliners of this year's festival which runs from August 25-27. But fans have been throwing - virtual - shade back at Slim Shady voicing their disappointment with the decision to include him so high up the bill after it was claimed he was miming in 2013.
