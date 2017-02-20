EXCLUSIVE: Legendary Detroit Rapper Esham Readies His 15th Solo Album, "Scribble"
Pioneering in the Detroit rapper Esham is preparing to release a new album this May, via his own independent label Reel Life Productions. "Everyone is always trying to put a label on me and Scribble is a prime example of why they can't," Esham told AllHipHop.com.
