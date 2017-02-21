Eminem headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals
The 'Lose Yourself' rap superstar has been announced to perform at the annual event, which takes place on the weekend of August 25 - 27 at Richfield Avenue, Reading, and Bramham Park, Leeds. He joins headliners Muse and Kasabian for his what will be his first appearance at the music extravaganza in four years on August 26 at Reading and Sunday 27 at Leeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|4 hr
|LittlePrimitive
|370
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC