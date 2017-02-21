Eminem headlining Reading and Leeds F...

Eminem headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals

The 'Lose Yourself' rap superstar has been announced to perform at the annual event, which takes place on the weekend of August 25 - 27 at Richfield Avenue, Reading, and Bramham Park, Leeds. He joins headliners Muse and Kasabian for his what will be his first appearance at the music extravaganza in four years on August 26 at Reading and Sunday 27 at Leeds.

