Eminem and Big Sean criticised for a rape-rapa lyrics in new anti-Trump song
A Canadian women's rights group has urged rap fans to boycott Eminem and Big Sean because of lyrics in their new track that seem to validate rape. Eminem and Big Sean's collaboration 'No Favors', which dropped last week, takes aim at Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|T.I. Breaks Code Of Silence? Tupac Vs. B.I.G, W... (Apr '08)
|Jan 21
|Lulo
|177
|Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09)
|Jan 19
|InkedNat
|225
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC