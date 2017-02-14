DX Digest: Jay Z Throws Jabs At Drake On DJ Khaled's "Shining"...

For Monday , DX has crowned DJ Khaled's "Shining" featuring power couple BeyonceA and Jay Z as the top song of the day with Snoop Dogg's video for "Legend" nabbing second place. A new Run The Jewels interview, Uncle Murda video for "2016 Rap Up," live performance of Migos' "Bad & Boujee," and Common spinning the Wheel Of Freestyle on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon are also listed as some of the most intriguing content of the day.

