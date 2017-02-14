Drake Sent A Sweet Congratulations Text To His Pal Chance The Rapper
For you, some heartwarming news for your Sunday: Drake texted congratulations to Chance the Rapper today after the Coloring Book rapper received his first win of the night. Chance earned an award for his song "No Problem" before the ceremony had even started.
