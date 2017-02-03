Don't miss throwback 'I Love the '90s' concert this weekend

'I Love the '90s' Forever immortalizing the decade that gave us Crystal Pepsi and jeans baggy enough to blanket the infield of a baseball diamond, the "I Love the '90s Tour" brings Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, All-4-One, Tone Loc and Young MC together to celebrate the era when some folks chose to wear their pants backward. Spin those Levi's around at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel.

