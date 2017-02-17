Detroit Rapper Esham Releases Debut Single 'Trust No One' From New Album
Detroit rapper Esham releases new single "Trust No One" today via Reel Life Productions, an independent record label founded in 1988 by Esham and his older brother, James. The track arrives in advance of Scribble, set for release on May 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|11 hr
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC