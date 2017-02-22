Cool & Dre Working To Break UK Rapper A.M. Sniper With "Foreign Dream"
Miami icons Cool & Dre and their label Epidemic Music are working with 29-year-old artist A.M. SNiPER who has been called "The Hybrid of the Year" in the U.K. where he's a huge success. No stranger to the charts, A.M SNiPER has performed and collaborated with superstars from both sides of the Atlantic such as Kanye West, 50 Cent, Memphis Bleek, Akon, Julian Marley, Juelz Santana, N.O.R.E, Sway, Mutya Buena, Curtis Young, Rick Ross, Lethal Bizzle, Sway, JME, Ghetts, Wiley and more.
