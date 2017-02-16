CNN chief Jeff Zucker says President Trump's attacks on the network aren't hurting business
President Donald Trump keeps calling CNN fake news, but his administration's positive effect on the cable news network's business is real. CNN President Jeff Zucker said Thursday that the recent ratings lift fueled by viewer fascination with the early days of the Trump presidency is putting the Turner Broadcasting unit on track for another record year of profitability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|23 hr
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC