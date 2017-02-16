CNN chief Jeff Zucker says President ...

CNN chief Jeff Zucker says President Trump's attacks on the network aren't hurting business

Read more: Los Angeles Times

President Donald Trump keeps calling CNN fake news, but his administration's positive effect on the cable news network's business is real. CNN President Jeff Zucker said Thursday that the recent ratings lift fueled by viewer fascination with the early days of the Trump presidency is putting the Turner Broadcasting unit on track for another record year of profitability.

