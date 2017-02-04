British-Ghanaian Nadia Rose shaking u...

British-Ghanaian Nadia Rose shaking up UK's rap scene

The eight songs on Nadia Rose's debut Highly Flammable are like a pack of firecrackers, each of varying strength and spark-points, but all brimming with boisterous belligerence. "U Know What" is packed with double entendres like "I get brain, I get advice."

