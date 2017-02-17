Bringing back the 90s, coming to Mid-...

Bringing back the 90s, coming to Mid-Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Coolio, Tone Loc, Young MC and Kool Moe Dee are heading to Mid-Michigan on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. Coolio has sold more than 17 million records worldwide, led by the release of "Gangsta's Paradise" which won a Grammy Award in 1996 for Best Rap Performance, Solo. Young MC debuted on the single "I Let 'Em Know" and collaborated with Tone Loc on "Wild Thing" in 1989.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
The Backwards Rapper Feb 5 Kmoney 4
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC