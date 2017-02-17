Bringing back the 90s, coming to Mid-Michigan

Coolio, Tone Loc, Young MC and Kool Moe Dee are heading to Mid-Michigan on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. Coolio has sold more than 17 million records worldwide, led by the release of "Gangsta's Paradise" which won a Grammy Award in 1996 for Best Rap Performance, Solo. Young MC debuted on the single "I Let 'Em Know" and collaborated with Tone Loc on "Wild Thing" in 1989.

