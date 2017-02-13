Blue Ivy joins Corden in epic Grammys - Carpool Karaoke'
FEBRUARY 12: Hip-Hop Artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. less LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip-Hop Artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|15 hr
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC