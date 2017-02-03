Big Sean raps about murdering Trump, ...

Big Sean raps about murdering Trump, Eminem calls Prez a 'b---h'

Read more: New York Daily News

The rapper stopped by Hot 97 this week where he delivered a heated freestyle when promoting his new album "I Decided" on West's label G.O.O.D Music. "I know Jay proud of me, he put this 'round my neck / And I might just kill ISIS with the same icepick / That I murder Donald Trump in the same night with."

