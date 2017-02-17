Big Sean, Migos, Ellen & More Rap With 2nd Graders in 'Read It' Music Video: Watch

Big Sean , Migos , Ice Cube , Ty Dolla $ign , Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ellen DeGeneres all teamed up for a star-studded collaboration on Friday , all to support one great teacher and his students. Last month The Ellen DeGeneres Show hosted Michael Bonner , a second grade teacher from North Carolina who started teaching his students rap songs to motivate them to learn and read when he noticed their test scores were being hindered by a lack of resources in their low-income community.

