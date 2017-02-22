Beyonce to take it 'easier than normal' at the Grammys
The 35-year-old beauty is currently pregnant with twins and will, therefore, perform a more toned-down routine during the annual awards bash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday . Beyonce is currently in rehearsals for the show and while she has yet to finalise her performance, her on-stage antics will reportedly be supplemented by a giant digital screen that will create movement and cover for her slower-than-usual pace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|8 hr
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|14 hr
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC