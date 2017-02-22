Beyonce to take it 'easier than norma...

Beyonce to take it 'easier than normal' at the Grammys

The 35-year-old beauty is currently pregnant with twins and will, therefore, perform a more toned-down routine during the annual awards bash at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday . Beyonce is currently in rehearsals for the show and while she has yet to finalise her performance, her on-stage antics will reportedly be supplemented by a giant digital screen that will create movement and cover for her slower-than-usual pace.

