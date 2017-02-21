Beyonce and Jay Z 'to learn genders o...

Beyonce and Jay Z 'to learn genders of twins in March'

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter - who revealed earlier this month via Instagram that she is pregnant - was apparently overheard telling guests at a pre-Oscars bash on Saturday night that she and her rap star husband will know the genders of their twins in March. A source told the New York Post newspaper: "She was telling people they'll know the genders of the babies in two weeks."

