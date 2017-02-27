Behind the Lens of the Rock Photographer Who Shot Early Nirvana and His Favorite Beatle

From Gwen Stefani to Morrissey, George Michael to Ice Cube, Cuffaro's subjects are the key players in recent music history. Although it may only take a few moments to appreciate the beauty and realness in each of the few dozen of his favorite black and white portraits currently on display in West Hollywood, it took Cuffaro quite some time to cut his career-spanning collection down to a single exhibit and printed catalog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.