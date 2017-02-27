Behind the Lens of the Rock Photograp...

Behind the Lens of the Rock Photographer Who Shot Early Nirvana and His Favorite Beatle

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

From Gwen Stefani to Morrissey, George Michael to Ice Cube, Cuffaro's subjects are the key players in recent music history. Although it may only take a few moments to appreciate the beauty and realness in each of the few dozen of his favorite black and white portraits currently on display in West Hollywood, it took Cuffaro quite some time to cut his career-spanning collection down to a single exhibit and printed catalog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,985 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC