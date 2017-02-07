Back Tracks: Rap gets emotional at the Grammya s
The Grammy's are usually a hot-and-cold topic in pop culture. Some will dismiss winning as meaning nothing from a critical or artistic standpoint, while others will tally Grammy totals when arguing over the best musicians of all time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|7 hr
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC