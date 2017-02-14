Back Tracks: Debating Grammy Awards a endless discourse for music fans
Win Butler performs as a part of Arcade Fire at the Schottenstein Center in support of the band's album, "Reflector," on April 29, 2014. Credit: Lantern File Photo Back Tracks is a weekly music column that studies the past, revisiting tunes that may be old but still resonate today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Tue
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Mon
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC