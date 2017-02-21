Alex Trebek recites rap lyrics from Drake, Kanye West on 'Jeopardy!'
"Jeopardy!" viewers a side of Alex Trebek the world has never seen before during Monday's show. Trebek read aloud lyrics to popular rap songs like Drake's "Started From the Bottom, "Kanye West's "Famous" and Desiigner's "Panda", with the contestants having to guess the artist".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC