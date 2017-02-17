Alex Trebek Rapping On Jeopardy Is The Greatest Thing You'll Hear All Day
It's college week on Jeopardy! , which means the long-running game show is working to be a bit hipper than usual. Recently, that meant Alex Trebek busted out his rhyming skills to bring an exciting "Let's Rap, Kids!" category to the small screen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC