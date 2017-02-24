50 Cent's Son Disses 50 Cent on New Song 'Different'
On the song, Marquise, 50 Cent's first-born son, raps about his father, "Lost my pops, he's still alive." Other lyrics on the track, which was inspired by Dr. Dre's "What's the Difference," also address his father Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson; Dre previously produced 50 Cent's "In Da Club."
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
