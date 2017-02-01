50 Cent's bankruptcy case discharged after he paid more than $22M
The rapper who burst onto the music scene in 2003 with his debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2015, citing debts of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million. Nevins approved a plan in July calling for 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, to pay back about $23 million.
