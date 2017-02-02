50 Cent Goes After Reed Smith for $35 Million in Sex Tape Trial Loss
Rapper 50 Cent, known for such songs as "I Get Money," is now seeking a lot of money from his former lawyers. In a 25-page lawsuit filed Jan. 27 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Haven, 50 Cent blasts Reed Smith and one of its attorneys, Peter Raymond, for mishandling a sex tape lawsuit that ultimately forced the rapper to file for bankruptcy.
