5 Things You Didn't Know About Anderson Paak
If Anderson Paak's 'Malibu' album is your introduction to this vibrant hip-hop/soul dynamo, then here are a few things you may not know about him. Malibu , Anderson Paak will be vying for awards in the Best New Artist category and Best Urban Contemporary Album categories at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC