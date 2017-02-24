'24: Legacy' EP Brian Grazer on Why Reboot Is Still...

"Straight Outta Compton" star Corey Hawkins nabbed the series lead with a little help of Dr. Dre, the Oscar-winning producer tells TheWrap "24: Legacy" executive producer Brian Grazer believes that original series protagonist Jack Bauer resonated with audiences because of the political climate immediately following 9/11. "Jack Bauer, in his time, was a wish fulfillment character," Grazer told TheWrap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.