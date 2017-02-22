22 Savage Changes His Rap Name
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper revealed that he will now go by the moniker Young 22. Young 22, who has also rapped under the name Mighty Mike, first came onto the scene last year, taking shots at 21 Savage before the latter responded during a live show . A subsequent social media back-and-forth ensued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|18 hr
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|23 hr
|Raplover1993
|1
|The Backwards Rapper
|Feb 5
|Kmoney
|4
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|MBTN
|9
|Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|25
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Jan 25
|lolodlololol
|6,190
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC