22 Savage Changes His Rap Name

11 hrs ago

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper revealed that he will now go by the moniker Young 22. Young 22, who has also rapped under the name Mighty Mike, first came onto the scene last year, taking shots at 21 Savage before the latter responded during a live show . A subsequent social media back-and-forth ensued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

