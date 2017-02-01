Ill Camille, the Female MC L.a. Has Been Waiting for, Has Been Hiding in Plain Sight
She'd pop up and drop a great verse on a Terrace Martin project or a Kurupt song, then drop out of the spotlight again. "I'm not trying to get your attention for the next 90 days and then have that music be swept underneath the rug the next week," says the Compton-born rapper.
