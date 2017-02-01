Big Sean Unveils 'I Decided' Track List Feat. Collaborations With Migos, Eminem & More
With Big Sean 's upcoming album I Decided dropping this Friday , the Detroit rapper has unveiled the track list for his fourth studio effort. As previously revealed in his sit-down with Beats 1's Zane Lowe earlier this month, Sean recruits his fellow D-Town rep Eminem for "No Favors."
