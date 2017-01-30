AMPED: Run the Jewels - "Run the Jewe...

AMPED: Run the Jewels - "Run the Jewels 3"

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: CU Independent

This week on AMPED, the gang talks about one of the most anticipated records of late 2016 and early 2017: Run The Jewels 3. They discuss the lyrics and interplay between the two emcees, how the group has evolved since RTJ1 and Austin struggles to answer the question: How fast do they run those jewels? amped El-P Hip-Hop Killer Mike Music podcast rap Run the Jewels Run the Jewels 1 Run the Jewels 2 Run the Jewels 3 The CU Independent's weekly basketball podcast, Keg Tap, is back with a bang for the 2016-17 season, talking both men's and women's basketball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CU Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Backwards Rapper Jan 30 Mike 3
News Pastor charged with bigamy (Apr '10) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 25
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Jan 25 lolodlololol 6,190
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News T.I. Breaks Code Of Silence? Tupac Vs. B.I.G, W... (Apr '08) Jan 21 Lulo 177
Top 10 Best Freestyle Rappers of All Time (Aug '09) Jan 19 InkedNat 225
What do you think of my rapping? Jan 18 Anonymous 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC