Pearl Jam, 2Pac Lead Rock Hall 2017ELO, Yes, and Journey also enter.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday officially announced the inductees at next year's ceremony: Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, and Joan Baez will all join the class of 2017. Chic's Nile Rodgers will be honored with the Award for Musical Excellence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapper X-Raided Stabbed 8 Times In Prison Riot ... (May '10)
|Dec 20
|Been there DONE THAT
|33
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Dec 16
|ConstantOcean
|517
|(Don't) Blame the media
|Dec 12
|zip credibility i...
|2
|Voters have trust issues with Hillary Clinton? ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 6
|Brian_G
|7,599
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Nov 24
|Laffypass
|6,186
|Is this a good rap?
|Nov '16
|Flex
|1
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|MBTN
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC