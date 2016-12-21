Eminem Previews New Song as a Joke
Eminem previewed a brand new "song" during an appearance on Sirius XM's Shade 45 this week. Unfortunately for the real Slim Shady fans out there, the preview of the track titled "What Time Are You Suckin' It?" was a joke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapper X-Raided Stabbed 8 Times In Prison Riot ... (May '10)
|Dec 20
|Been there DONE THAT
|33
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Dec 16
|ConstantOcean
|517
|(Don't) Blame the media
|Dec 12
|zip credibility i...
|2
|Voters have trust issues with Hillary Clinton? ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 6
|Brian_G
|7,599
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Nov 24
|Laffypass
|6,186
|Is this a good rap?
|Nov '16
|Flex
|1
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|MBTN
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC