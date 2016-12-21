CJ Fly Explains Joey Badass Absence On New Album, "Fly Trap"
Like many others including J. Cole, Ab-Soul, Post Malone, Tech N9ne and more, Pro Era flag bearer CJ Fly dropped his latest album Fly Trap on December 8th . CJ, like his friend and label mate, Joey Bada$$ is known as a member of Brooklyn's new class of heavy hitters, but on this particular album, he sprinkled in some of that down South seasoning to give all the feels of trap royalty.
