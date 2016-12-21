Blitz the Ambassador releases gripping Diasporadical Trilogia short film
A self-directed film shot in New York and Accra, rapper Samuel Bazawule 's latest short film Diasporadical Trilogy, like his previous work, features both befuddling and compelling narratives and imagery about love, loss, and history. Blitz' superior depth and dexterity, as well as an arresting stagecraft have seen him tour the world frequently, receive international acclaim, and bag association with such rap icons as Public Enemy, The Roots, and John Forte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapper X-Raided Stabbed 8 Times In Prison Riot ... (May '10)
|Dec 20
|Been there DONE THAT
|33
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Dec 16
|ConstantOcean
|517
|(Don't) Blame the media
|Dec 12
|zip credibility i...
|2
|Voters have trust issues with Hillary Clinton? ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 6
|Brian_G
|7,599
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Nov 24
|Laffypass
|6,186
|Is this a good rap?
|Nov '16
|Flex
|1
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|MBTN
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC