Blitz the Ambassador releases gripping Diasporadical Trilogia short film

A self-directed film shot in New York and Accra, rapper Samuel Bazawule 's latest short film Diasporadical Trilogy, like his previous work, features both befuddling and compelling narratives and imagery about love, loss, and history. Blitz' superior depth and dexterity, as well as an arresting stagecraft have seen him tour the world frequently, receive international acclaim, and bag association with such rap icons as Public Enemy, The Roots, and John Forte.

