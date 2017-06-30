System Of A Down blow Linkin Park away at Rock Werchter 20172:06 pm - Jul 2, 2017

"Puuuuuull the tapeworm out of your ass, HEY!" - it's an unlikely sing-along, granted. Not the sort of thing that Freddie Mercury would have been able to get away with to unite the crowd at Wembley, but System Of A Down get it hollered back with a ferocious chorus of familiarity that you'd expect for 'Hey Jude' or 'Seven Nation Army'.

