System Of A Down blow Linkin Park away at Rock Werchter 20172:06 pm - Jul 2, 2017
"Puuuuuull the tapeworm out of your ass, HEY!" - it's an unlikely sing-along, granted. Not the sort of thing that Freddie Mercury would have been able to get away with to unite the crowd at Wembley, but System Of A Down get it hollered back with a ferocious chorus of familiarity that you'd expect for 'Hey Jude' or 'Seven Nation Army'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we...
|Jun 28
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun '17
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC