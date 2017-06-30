New in the KUCI Jazz Library

Backed by a razor sharp rhythm section, bassist Barry Stephenson and drummer Quincy Phillips, Johnson is a master of straight ahead melody based jazz on standards like "My Romance" and "Skylark", playing with a joyful lilting touch in the Tatum/Peterson realm. His singing is soulful and sophisticated at once, sort of a post modern Bobby Short.

