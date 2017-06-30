Green Day star: Rock and roll can change the world
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong urged fans "rock and roll music can change the world" as he hit out at US president Donald Trump during a headline performance in central London. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/music/news/green-day-star-rock-and-roll-can-change-the-world-35885825.html Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong urged fans "rock and roll music can change the world" as he hit out at US president Donald Trump during a headline performance in central London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we...
|Jun 28
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun '17
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC