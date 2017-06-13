Worriers Doesn't Blow 3-1 Lead, Relea...

Worriers Doesn't Blow 3-1 Lead, Releases 'Future Me' Single

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

"The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead!" That's what a well-meaning, sports-loving podmate said to me - making a basketball joke - upon hearing about a new song by Worriers . To extend an already worn-out sports meme, Worriers' Lauren Denitzio does not blow a lead of extremely thoughtful, impeccably arranged punk songs on the band's latest single, "Future Me," out now with news that the group has signed to SideOneDummy for a new album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mon Earth Whisperer 266
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,726 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC