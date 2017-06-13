Worriers Doesn't Blow 3-1 Lead, Releases 'Future Me' Single

"The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead!" That's what a well-meaning, sports-loving podmate said to me - making a basketball joke - upon hearing about a new song by Worriers . To extend an already worn-out sports meme, Worriers' Lauren Denitzio does not blow a lead of extremely thoughtful, impeccably arranged punk songs on the band's latest single, "Future Me," out now with news that the group has signed to SideOneDummy for a new album.

