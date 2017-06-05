What's going on Saturday?
Feist @ Town Hall Pleasure , Feist's first album in 6 years, is the rawest and darkest thing she's ever released and has her favoring ambition over sticking to a formula that already works. It's got some of the best songs of her career, and seeing her perform these songs live should be really special.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 7
|the secret year
|265
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
