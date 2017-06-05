What's going on Saturday?

What's going on Saturday?

Feist @ Town Hall Pleasure , Feist's first album in 6 years, is the rawest and darkest thing she's ever released and has her favoring ambition over sticking to a formula that already works. It's got some of the best songs of her career, and seeing her perform these songs live should be really special.

Chicago, IL

