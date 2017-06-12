What Was It Like to Spend Months on the Road With Van Halen?
In less than a year, Van Halen went from making $750 a show while touring as support for bands like Journey and Black Sabbath to a $75,000 payday co-headlining the California World Music Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Former Van Halen manager Noel E. Monk writes about this steep ascension in his new book, Runnin' with the Devil .
