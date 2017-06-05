Watch Terry Reid Guest On Psychic Temple's Soulful 'Turn Off The Lights'

Chris Schlarb loves big records with bigger ideas, and doesn't hesitate to ask big names to appear on his own, like Wilco's Nels Cline , Minutemen's Mike Watt, Cynic 's Paul Masvidal and Muscle Shoals bassist David Hood. Modeled somewhat on that Muscle Shoals approach, Schlarb is old-school when it comes to studio musician mojo, where players of various ages and experience can combine for a creative awakening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.