Watch Green Day Relive Punk Glory Days in New 'Revolution Radio' Video
Green Day relive their punk past at the famed Berkeley venue 924 Gilman Street in the new video for "Revolution Radio." The video mixes Green Day's performance of the electrifying "Revolution Radio" with archival footage of them performing at 924 Gilman decades ago.
