Vic Mensa narrows his focus on crossover pop with The Manuscript

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa opens his new EP, The Manuscript , by confronting his audience's expectations: the ambling soul track "Almost There" begins with the lines "This for all my fans that say they want that old Vic / I've grown too much to ever be that old Vic." Mensa has been a known name in Chicago hip-hop for nearly a decade, which is all the more impressive when you remember that he just turned 24 this Tuesday-Fake Shore Drive founder Andrew Barber talked with Mensa last week to preview his as-yet-untitled forthcoming album, fondly recalling a 15-year-old Mensa flaunting his freestyle skills to MCs twice his age.

